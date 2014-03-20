PREVIEW-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Liverpool ready to rise to occasion at City
LONDON, March 16 If the Premier League contained only the current top six then Liverpool, not Chelsea, would be heading for the title.
March 20 Following is a selection of quotes about Arsene Wenger during his 999 matches as Arsenal manager:
"Arsene Who?" - the now immortal headline published by The Evening Standard after Wenger was appointed Arsenal manager on Sept. 30 1996.
"At first, I thought, what does this Frenchman know about football? He wears glasses and looks more like a schoolteacher. He's not going to be as good as George Graham. Does he even speak English properly?" - Arsenal captain Tony Adams following Wenger's appointment.
"He's a novice - he should keep his opinions to Japanese football" - former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson about his rival in April 1997. Just over a year later Wenger's side beat Ferguson's United to the Premier League title.
"They say he's an intelligent man, right? Speaks five languages. I've got a 15-year-old boy from the Ivory Coast who speaks five languages" - Ferguson on Wenger at the height of their rivalry.
"I think he is one of these people who is a voyeur. He likes to watch other people. There are some guys who, when they are at home, have a big telescope to see what happens in other families. He speaks, speaks, speaks about Chelsea" - Jose Mourinho about Wenger in October 2005 following the Frenchman's complaints about Chelsea's free-spending.
"He's a specialist in failure" - Mourinho's reaction in February to Wenger's claims he had played down Chelsea's chances of winning the Premier League because he was scared of failure.
"I'll never forget the club or him... I don't see Arsenal without Arsene Wenger" - Arsenal's record goalscorer Thierry Henry after leaving the London club in 2007.
"He is a second father to me, the most important person in my life after my father. He has been very supportive of me and has treated my like a son. I am part of his family" - former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas on Wenger. (Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
March 16 Burnley have the perfect chance to get their first away win in the Premier League and end a five-game winless streak when they face bottom-placed Sunderland on Saturday, defender Stephen Ward has said.
March 16 Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.