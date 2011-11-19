(Recasts with fresh Wenger quotes, changes dateline)
LONDON, Nov 19 - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has
reaffirmed his commitment to the club after being quoted in a
French newspaper as saying he would think about his future at
the end of the season.
Quizzed on an interview in L'Equipe Magazine, the
62-year-old Frenchman said he would honour his contract and
would only contemplate leaving if his side performed well below
expectations.
"I am completely committed to this club, it's the club of my
life and I'm completely committed to my contract," Wenger told
Sky Sports after his side's 2-1 win at Norwich City which took
them into sixth place after a poor start to the season.
"It was a conversation about if I did not do well enough and
then I said that's the only way I would consider, if I was below
what is expected at the club. On my side, i think I've always
showed commitment to the club."
Wenger's future at The Emirates came under scrutiny as
Arsenal suffered a torrid start to the season, including an 8-2
drubbing at Manchester United.
Despite an upturn in performances, the Frenchman appeared to
suggest he could leave at the end of the season when talking to
L'Equipe. "I will consider it at the end of the season. I have
two years left on my contract," he was quoted as saying.
"But with me or someone else, it makes no difference. Who
comes after me must have the basics to achieve success."
Wenger arrived at the club in 1996 and won the 1998, 2002
and 2004 Premier League titles.
Silverware has subsequently become elusive and he lost two
leading players in Cesc Fabregas to Barcelona and Samir Nasri to
Manchester City in the close season.
"We'll see in December where we can finish. It was necessary
to reconstruct the squad in a climate where we were lacking
confidence," he told L'Equipe. "It takes time."
