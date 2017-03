PARIS Oct 13 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has apologised for shoving his Chelsea counterpart Jose Mourinho on the touchline during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

"Too much importance was given to this story but I should not have reacted like this. I always regret any signs of violence and I apologise for it," the Frenchman told French TV channel TF1.

Wenger blatantly shoved Mourinho in the chest midway through the first half after a heated exchange of views in Chelsea's 2-0 win on Oct. 5.

Also speaking to TF1, Mourinho said: "I will not say more. I have no words to explain what everybody else saw in those images."

Wenger initially said he had nothing to apologise for.