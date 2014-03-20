PREVIEW-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Liverpool ready to rise to occasion at City
LONDON, March 16 If the Premier League contained only the current top six then Liverpool, not Chelsea, would be heading for the title.
LONDON, March 20 Arsene Wenger this week leads Arsenal for the 1,000th time, the milestone coming in his 18th year at the helm.
Wenger's tenure at the North London club places him in eighth position in a list of the longest-serving English club managers appointed since 1945.
Manager Club Appointed Years/days 1. Alex Ferguson Manchester United Nov. 6 1986 26/194 2. Matt Busby Manchester United Feb. 1 1945 24/127 3. Dario Gradi Crewe Alexandra June 1 1983 24/29 4. Bill Anderson Lincoln City Jan. 1 1946 19 5. Brian Clough Nottingham Forest Jan. 6 1975 18/122 6. Bert Tann Bristol Rovers Jan. 1 1950 18/91 7. Ted Bates Southampton Sept. 1 1955 18/79 8. Arsene Wenger* Arsenal Sept.28 1996 17/174** 9. Bill Ridding Bolton Wanderers Oct. 1 1951 16/305 10. Tony Waddington Stoke City Jun. 1 1960 16/295
* denotes still active
** Correct as of March 20
Source: League Managers Association (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Tom Hayward)
March 16 Burnley have the perfect chance to get their first away win in the Premier League and end a five-game winless streak when they face bottom-placed Sunderland on Saturday, defender Stephen Ward has said.
March 16 Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.