LONDON Feb 20 West Ham United have been fined 30,000 pounds ($46,134) for failing to control their players during the 0-0 draw with Southampton, the Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

West Ham players surrounded the referee after he sent off goalkeeper Adrian for handling the ball outside the penalty area at St Mary's on Feb. 11.

The FA later rescinded the red card and ensuing one-match ban after the club appealed the decision but have now charged West Ham for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, West Ham United have been fined £30,000 after the club admitted an FA charge of failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," the FA said in a statement on its website (thefa.com).

West Ham are eighth in the league and travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

($1 = 0.6503 pounds) (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Pritha Sarkar)