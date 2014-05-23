May 23 West Ham United have released former England midfielder Joe Cole, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Cole, 32, first joined the club 20 years ago and had two spells with them.

He moved to Chelsea in 2003, staying for seven years and winning the Premier League three times, then had three years at Liverpool, one of them spent on loan to French club Lille.

Returning to London in January last year on an 18-month contract, he could not command a regular place and was not offered a new deal.

His 56 games for England, with 10 goals, included appearances at three World Cups.

Defender George McCartney and midfielder Jack Collison have also been released, West Ham said on their website (www.whufc.com). (Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Justin Palmer)