Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Aug 28 West Bromwich Albion striker Nicolas Anelka will resume training on Thursday after a week off on compassionate grounds and will be available for Sunday's Premier League game against Swansea City, the club said on Wednesday.
The former France international had been excused for a few days following the sudden death of his friend and agent Eric Manasse. He missed last weekend's 0-0 draw at Everton and Tuesday's League Cup second-round victory over Newport.
West Brom manager Steve Clarke admitted last week that the 34-year-old Anelka had told him he was considering retirement.
"Albion can confirm that Nicolas Anelka will resume first-team training tomorrow and be available for selection for Sunday's game against Swansea," the club said in statement on their website (www.wba.co.uk).
Anelka joined West Brom, his sixth Premier League club, on a free transfer last month and played in their opening defeat at home to Southampton.
West Brom have one point from two games.
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.