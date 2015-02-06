LONDON Feb 6 West Bromwich Albion's Saido Berahino is on the "naughty chair" according to manager Tony Pulis, after the striker said he wanted to move to a bigger club.

Berahino, who has scored nine league goals this season, gave an interview in which he claimed he would seek a move at the end of the season, once he had helped to secure West Brom's survival.

"He's been in the naughty chair - but he's okay, it's not too far from my desk," Pulis told reporters on Friday.

"Again, I do feel he's gone and done an interview for something else, not for what he ended up talking about...

"I've spoken to him and I've spoken to his people. The most important thing Saido has got to do is don't talk about what he wants to do - but actually go out there and do it. That's what all the good players do. They actually go out and perform on the pitch."

Albion, who visit relegation rivals Burnley on Sunday, put contract talks on hold with the 21-year-old striker late last year, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Stephen Wood)