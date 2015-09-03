Sept 3 Professional Footballers' Association Chief Executive Gordon Taylor has advised West Bromwich Albion's Saido Berahino not to go on strike after missing out on a move to Tottenham Hotspur during the transfer window.

The PFA has offered to mediate between West Brom and Berahino after the 22-year-old suggested on Twitter that he would not play for the Baggies again under chairman Jeremy Peace, who reportedly rejected four bids from Spurs for the player, including two on deadline day.

"Players know if they come to the end of a contract they have that right to move but if it's during a contract there are other factors involved and it can't be taken for granted," said Taylor, who is keen to see the matter resolved without Berahino following through on his strike threat.

"It's always better for players to be playing.

"Things can be said in the heat of the moment and contracts work both ways but players need to play and keep fit," he added.

"Hopefully he has an international future as well, so just for the sake of the lad as well as the club we're hopeful it can be resolved."

Berahino, who had a transfer request turned down last month, has been given time off until Monday to consider his position and is expected to hold talks with head coach Tony Pulis when he returns.

He was dropped for the Baggies' last three games by manager Tony Pulis.

"Young men are young men and sometimes things are said which are regretted," the PFA chief added. "We're in a world of social media and a lot of our young players are expected to have old heads on young shoulders and sometimes can let off steam.

"People get disappointed and sometimes things are done that, on reflection, wouldn't be out in the public domain and we're hoping that situation will be understood.

"We have approached the club, we have dealt with them on similar issues in the past, and offered to help resolve the matter, both for the club's sake and the player's sake.

"We're available to help resolve matters if needed but I'm hoping we won't be." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)