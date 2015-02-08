LONDON Feb 8 West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis said Saido Berahino needs a mentor and some guidance after dropping the striker to the bench for his side's 2-2 comeback draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

The club's top scorer, who has netted nine league goals this season, was not made to stay on the bench for long as he was introduced in place of the injured Victor Anichebe after 18 minutes.

Pulis had joked in the week that Berahino was on "the naughty chair" for giving an interview in which he said he would seek a move away from the club at the end of the season.

"Saido came on and showed a great attitude and great appetite for it and he's a top player," Pulis told reporters.

"The problem is he lost his father at a young age and he's not had many mentors in his life and people who can put him on the straight and narrow.

"That happens a lot today with young kids, they're not bad people they just get misguided information and advice and that's unfortunate for him."

Pulis reckoned the arrival of experienced midfielder Darren Fletcher from Manchester United could help the England Under-21 international to stay focused on performing for the 15th-placed club.

"It's not just Saido, that goes right through. Football is a wonderful game but there's a lot of money floating around as well and these kids can provide a lot of money for a lot of people and they need guidance," Pulis added.

"Bringing Fletcher in, I'm hoping that will make a difference to Saido as well."

Pulis' side conceded two early goals at Burnley but fought back with headers from Chris Brunt and Brown Ideye in either half to secure an important draw.

West Brom are three points above the relegation zone. They host ninth-placed Swansea City on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Mark Meadows)