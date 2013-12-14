Dec 14 West Bromwich Albion have sacked manager Steve Clarke and placed him on gardening leave, the English Premier league club said in a statement on Saturday.

"West Bromwich Albion have this evening relieved head coach Steve Clarke of his duties and placed him on gardening leave with immediate effect," the club said on its website (www.wba.co.uk).

"This was the unanimous decision of the Football Club's Board of Directors following a disappointing performance throughout 2013."

West Brom, who sit two points above the relegation zone, have won only once in their last 10 league matches since beating Manchester United at Old Trafford in late September. (Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Josh Reich)