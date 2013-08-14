Aug 14 West Bromwich Albion have re-signed Hungarian midfielder Zoltan Gera on a one-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old has been out since January with a serious knee injury and was released by West Brom at the end of the season.

However, after continuing rehabilitation at the club he was offered a new deal, and is expected to be available for selection in October.

"I believe his form last season before his injury was as good as at any time in his career and our main aim is to get him back to that level as quickly as possible," manager Steve Clarke said on the club's official website (www.wba.co.uk). (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)