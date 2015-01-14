LONDON Jan 14 Paul Jewell is considering taking legal action against West Bromwich Albion having had to leave the Premier League club a week after joining them as assistant head coach.

Jewell, 50, who has managed Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan Athletic, Derby County and Ipswich Town, "decided not to continue his recent assistance on a more formal basis" said a statement on West Brom's website (www.wba.co.uk).

But that was not the case according to Jewell.

He told the BBC on Wednesday his exit was "not by mutual consent" and the matter is now in the hands of his lawyers.

Meanwhile former Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur manager Gerry Francis has joined head coach Tony Pulis's staff, working alongside the Welshman for the third time after stints at Stoke City and Crystal Palace.

Pulis, who took over from Alan Irvine on New Year's Eve told the website: "Gerry and I have worked well together at both Stoke and Crystal Palace and it was always part of my plan for him to join me at Albion.

"I value his insight and experience of the very highest levels of our game and I'm delighted that he is now on board."

Francis added: "Just as was the case at Stoke and Palace, it's vitally important for the club to retain Premier League status.

"We've had three decent results, but there's a lot of work to do with the side and Tony is obviously looking to strengthen if he can. But I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Albion are 14th in the standings, two points above the relegation zone. Their next match is at Everton on Monday. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)