Sept 2 West Bromwich Albion broke their transfer record minutes before the window closed by buying Benin forward Stephane Sessegnon from Sunderland on Monday.

The fee was undisclosed but the English Premier League club said on their website (www.wba.co.uk) that it surpassed what they paid Reading for striker Shane Long in August 2011.

West Brom also splashed out on Everton's Nigeria forward Victor Anichebe for a price that could eventually rise to six million pounds ($9.34 million).

Anichebe, 25, scored 25 goals in 95 appearances for Everton.

