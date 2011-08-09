LONDON Aug 9 Ireland forward Shane Long has
joined West Bromwich Albion from Championship (second division)
side Reading on a three-year contract, the Premier League club
said on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old, who has a further one-year option, is West
Brom's sixth close-season signing and comes with an impressive
scoring pedigree having netted 25 goals in 51 starts last term.
"Shane is one of the most talented young strikers outside the
Premier League and I'm delighted to welcome him to the club,"
West Brom manager Roy Hodgson told the club's website
(www.wba.co.uk) which said the fee was undisclosed.
"The great thing about him (Long) is that even though he is
still only 24 he has six years' worth of experience of Premier
League, Championship and international football and has margin
for improvement in his game."
Long, who made his Ireland debut in 2007 and scored six
goals in 21 games for his country, has rejoined the national
squad for Wednesday's friendly with Croatia in Dublin.
However, Long's international team mate Seamus Coleman has
been sidelined by a torn right ankle ligament sustained in
Everton's friendly with Villarreal on Friday.
The 22-year-old will visit a specialist this week but the
club said on its website (www.evertonfc.com) that it was too
early to put a time scale on his recovery.
