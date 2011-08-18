UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON Aug 18 West Bromwich Albion striker Peter Odemwingie has extended his contract by three years until June 2014, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
The 30-year-old Nigerian international was a regular threat for West Brom last season when he scored 15 league goals as they finished 11th. He joined from Lokomotiv Moscow a day before the opening game of the 2010-11 season.
"We can now look forward to benefitting once again from Peter's goal-scoring prowess and seeing him play an important part in our campaign to stay in the Premier League for a second successive season," manager Roy Hodgson said on the club's website (www.wba.co.uk). (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Robert Woodward; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.