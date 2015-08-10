LONDON Aug 10 West Bromwich Albion broke their club-record transfer fee to sign Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old, agreed a four-year contract and signed for a fee West Brom say is around 12 million pounds ($18.65 million).

"This is a new opportunity in my career. I can't wait to be with the other players and to play," he said on the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

"The club showed a lot of interest in me, that's what is important for a player, what you take into account, and there are expectations of me."

Rondon is the club's fifth summer signing, with head coach Tony Pulis also signing Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert.

"He's got a fantastic goalscoring record in some of the top leagues in Europe and for his country," says Pulis. "He's 25 years of age and still to fulfil his full potential.

"We hope he hits the ground running of course but understand it might take him time to settle.

"But we feel with age on his side and the prices English clubs are asking for their players, it's a deal worth doing."

Rondon's arrival could pave the way for a move away from West Brom for England striker Saido Berahino who has been linked with various clubs including Manchester City, who West Brom play later on Monday in their season opener, and Tottenham Hotspur. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)