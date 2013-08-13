Aug 13 West Bromwich Albion have signed Czech striker Matej Vydra on a season-long loan from Udinese, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Vydra spent last season on loan at Watford, where he scored 22 goals and was named Championship Player of the Year.

"He had a really good year with Watford and we believe he's got the qualities to score goals at a higher level. Hopefully, he'll show that this year with us," West Brom manager Steve Clarke told the club's official website (www.wba.co.uk).

"We had Matej watched throughout last season. As well as some excellent scouting reports, we had some really good feedback from within Watford about Matej as both a player and person.

"I've said previously we're a bit light in the forward areas and Matej will increase competition for places. He's another good quality striker to add to the other three senior forwards we have here."

The 21-year-old has played seven times for the Czech Republic, scoring twice, having played at senior level for Vysocina Jihlava and Banik Ostrava in his homeland before moving to Italian club Udinese in 2010.

He spent a brief period on loan at Club Brugge but only played one match due to injury.

Last season West Brom took Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on loan, a move that proved a success with the Belgium striker netting 17 goals in 35 league appearances.

Vydra joins fellow striker Nicolas Anelka and Uruguay defender Diego Lugano as major summer arrivals at The Hawthorns. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)