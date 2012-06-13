LONDON, June 13 Former Finland goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen has agreed to leave relegated Bolton Wanderers for promoted Premier League side West Ham United.

The 37-year-old will sign a one-year contract with an option for a second year when his Bolton deal runs out at the end of the month, the Londoners said on their website (www.whufc.com) on Wednesday.

Jaaskelainen, who has played more than 500 games since joining Wanderers in 1997, previously worked with Sam Allardyce when the West Ham manager was in charge at Bolton.

"When the opportunity was offered to come to West Ham I didn't think twice and I just told my agent to sort it out as quickly as possible," said the keeper.

Jaaskelainen has won 56 caps for his country. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Clare Fallon)