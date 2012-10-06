LONDON Oct 6 West Ham United's Portuguese striker Ricardo Vaz Te will be sidelined for up to three months after sustaining a shoulder injury in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League defeat at home to Arsenal.

"It looks like a dislocated shoulder and that's anything from eight to 12 weeks out," manager Sam Allardyce told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

West Ham's Ivory Coast defender Guy Demel and New Zealand international Winston Reid were also injured in the London derby.

"I think Guy Demel has pulled a thigh muscle and that could be four weeks out and Winston Reid had a back spasm and we couldn't bring him off because we'd used all of our substitutes," said Allardyce.

Arsenal's win took them up to fifth in the table, seven points behind leaders Chelsea. West Ham are eighth. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)