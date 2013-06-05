June 5 West Ham United signed goalkeeper Adrian from Real Betis on Wednesday with the Spaniard joining the Premier League side on a free transfer from his hometown club where he has spent most of his career.

The 26-year-old, who came through the youth ranks of the Seville-based team and went on loan to some lower division clubs before making his first-team debut for the La Liga side last season, has signed a three-year deal with West Ham.

"I am really looking forward to being able to kick off my career in the best league in the world with West Ham," he said on the club's website (www.whufc.com).

Adrian, who will join West Ham on July 1 when his Betis contract expires, held an emotional news conference in Seville.

"This is not a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later' and I hope to return one day to what is my home," the tearful keeper said.

Adrian became a regular starter for Betis, keeping 11 clean sheets in 31 league starts to help his club finish seventh in the Spanish top flight last season.

He will compete with experienced Jussi Jaaskelainen for the first-choice goalkeeping spot at West Ham, who finished 10th in the Premier League in May. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Additional reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by Alison Wildey)