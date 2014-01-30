LONDON Jan 30 Ivory Coast international midfielder Abdul Razak returned to the Premier League when he signed a short-term loan contract with strugglers West Ham United on Thursday.

West Ham, who battled to a 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Wednesday, are still in the relegation zone but said on their website (www.whufc.com) Razak would "add athleticism and ability to Sam Allardyce's squad."

Razak, 21, was born in the Ivory Coast and moved to England as a boy, beginning his career with Manchester City before moving to Russian Premier League outfit Anzhi Makhachkala last year.

He has played five times for Ivory Coast and joins Italian internationals Antonio Nocerino from AC Milan and AS Roma forward Marco Borriello as new loanees at Upton Park.

