LONDON Oct 18 Thick-skinned West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce is smiling again, just in time for his 60th birthday.

Having begun the season favourite to be sacked after narrowly avoiding relegation last time out, former Bolton Wanderers boss Allardyce has put together a side now flying high in fourth place in the Premier League.

While some diehard fans of West Ham, the London club once renowned for its pure football, are still reluctant to accept Allardyce, an increasing majority of those that harangued him for his route one style last season are being won over.

Saturday's 3-1 victory at Burnley that put them into the top four was further evidence that West Ham are evolving into a side that can compete for a place in the Europa League as work continues to move to the London Olympic Stadium.

Such is the transformation that Allardyce is entitled to look rather pleased with himself.

"It's my birthday tomorrow and I asked the lads to get me a result because I am going out with my friends here in the north west this evening," Allardyce told the BBC.

"Our quality, especially with the first two goals, was the difference. They were two outstanding crosses, and two outstanding headers.

"Diafra Sakho is a determined lad, and he has six in all games now. We look like we have goals in the team. And I'm pleased for Enner Valencia as well because he wanted to play after international duty."

The acquisitions of Sakho and Valencia have injected much-needed pace into West Ham's attack, while in midfielder Mark Noble, a local lad, they have a player brought up in the finest passing traditions of the Upton Park club.

The signing of Cameroon midfielder Alex Song on loan from Barcelona was also a masterstroke by Allardyce.

"It sounds good, obviously but there are a lot of games to go!" Noble, who reached the 200-game milestone in the Premier League said. "To have 13 points from eight games is good but we need to keep working hard.

"We've got good players coming back into the squad too. We've got Manchester City next week and that's going to be a good test for us. We're buzzing -- we go into every game thinking we can score goals."

Sakho and Valencia had put West ham in charge at Turf Moor and although George Boyd reduced the arrears, Carlton Cole sealed the points for the visitors. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)