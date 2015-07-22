Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, July 22 West Ham United have signed Argentine youth international Manuel Lanzini on loan from United Arab Emirates side Al Jazira with an option to make the deal permanent, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old midfielder, who came through the youth system at famed Argentine club River Plate, has been capped four times at under-20 level.
"This is very emotional because it is one of the best teams I have ever signed for," he said on the club website (www.whufc.com).
"It is a very important step for my career and for my future."
Lanzini becomes West Ham's seventh close-season signing following the arrivals of Dimitri Payet, Angelo Ogbonna, Pedro Obiang, Carl Jenkinson, Stephen Hendrie and Darren Randolph. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".