Soccer-Champions League quarter-finalists
LONDON, March 15 Champions League quarter-finalists going into the draw on Friday.
July 8 West Ham United have signed Diego Poyet, son of Sunderland manager Gus, from Championship side Charlton Athletic on a four-year-deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
Poyet, 19, becomes the club's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Argentine striker Mauro Zarate, Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and defender Aaron Cresswell.
No financial details were given.
The Spanish-born midfielder represented England at under-17 level and was second tier Charlton's player of the year last season despite not making his debut until January.
"It's massive to come to a Premier League club," Poyet told the club's website (www.whufc.com). "I wanted a new challenge and soon as I heard there was a chance of stepping up I had to take it."
March 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 Monaco 3 Kylian Mbappe 8, Fabinho 29, Tiemoue Bakayoko 77 Manchester City 1 Leroy Sane 71 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 15,700 - - - Atletico Madrid 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,133 - - - Tuesday, March 14 Juve
MONACO, March 15 Monaco stunned Manchester City to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit with a 3-1 victory in a pulsating clash to go through on away goals.