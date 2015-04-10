LONDON, April 10 West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce is planning for next season without knowing whether he will still have a job after what he described as a "terrific" campaign.

Allardyce's contract expires in May and a recent run of bad results has led to renewed speculation about whether he will be offered a new one.

"We sat down yesterday and began to plan for next season, when we're coming back for pre-season, where we're going to go and who we're going to play," he told reporters on Friday.

Asked if he knew whether he would still be at the club, he replied; "No I don't. But when you're contracted to a club you do the job that you're paid to do, one of those roles is to plan for next season."

The London club were fourth in the Premier League at Christmas, but have since won only two league games out of 14.

They lost to bottom team Leicester last week and host Stoke City on Saturday.

"We're all disappointed in the last few results and I accept that," he said.

"We have to look at the season as whole, not just a few games and I think overall it's been terrific, it's been very exciting." (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)