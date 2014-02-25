LONDON Feb 25 Andy Carroll is ready to fight for his place in West Ham United's starting team following a three-match suspension and the striker still has ambitions of being part of England's World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old, who has made six appearances this season after being plagued with a foot injury, was sent off in West Ham's 2-0 win over Swansea City on Feb. 1.

"The sending-off has happened and I was annoyed at the time with missing games, which was not what I wanted after the season that I've had, but I'm over it now," Carroll, who will be available for West Ham's trip to Everton on Saturday, told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"I just need to focus on playing the games now and getting back in the team."

After winning three successive league games during Carroll's absence, West Ham have moved up to 10th in the Premier League and the former Liverpool striker faces stiff competition for a place in Sam Allardyce's rejuvenated side.

"Coley (Carlton Cole) is on fire and has scored six goals, while Kev (Kevin Nolan) has got seven, so I've just got to work hard and hope the Gaffer sees fit to pick me," said Carroll, who spent eight days warm-weather training in Dubai during his suspension.

"It's unbelievable, where we have come from to where we are now."

With 11 Premier League matches remaining this season Carroll, who last featured for England in October 2012, is hoping to add to his nine international caps at the World Cup in Brazil.

"I have definitely not given up on the England squad and I never will do," he added.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)