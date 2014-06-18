LONDON, June 18 West Ham United have signed Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate from Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, capped five times by his country, has signed for four years and is the second arrival at the east London club following Argentine striker Mauro Zarate.

"He comes with vast experience at the top level - including the Champions League - despite being only 24 and I am sure he will add valuable competition to places," joint chairman David Sullivan said on the club website (www.whufc.com).

"We are determined to have a better season this year and this signing is a statement of the direction the club is heading in."

West Ham, who finished 13th last season, host Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the season. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)