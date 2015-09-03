Sept 3 West Ham United's Mark Noble will be available for selection against Newcastle United as soon as the international break is over after the English Football Association rescinded the red card he received against Liverpool.

Noble was sent off for violent conduct during the Hammers' 3-0 win at Anfield on Saturday for a challenge on Danny Ings despite the whistle already having being blown for an earlier foul, meaning his dismissal came when play was not active.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, West Ham United's claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Mark Noble has been successful," the FA said in a statement on its website.

"His three-match suspension has, therefore, been withdrawn with immediate effect."

The FA also reduced Stoke City midfielder Ibrahim Afellay's suspension to two games.

Afellay was shown a straight red in the first half of the Potters' 1-0 Premier League loss to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday for slapping Craig Gardner in the face after he was brought down and touched on the face by the Baggies' midfielder.

Stoke were reduced to nine men soon after, losing midfielder Charlie Adam to a straight red for stamping on an opponent.

"A claim by Stoke City that the standard punishment for the red card for Ibrahim Afellay was excessive has been upheld following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," the FA said in statement on Twitter.

"His suspension has been reduced from three matches to two matches with immediate effect."

The Dutch international is expected to miss Stoke's games against Arsenal and Leicester City but could make his Premier League return against Bournemouth on Sept. 26. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)