LONDON, Sept 10 West Ham United have signed Croatia striker Mladen Petric on a one-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Petric, 32, had been without a club since leaving Fulham on a free transfer at the end of last season.

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce moved quickly to bolster his attacking options after Andy Carroll suffered a setback in his recovery from a foot injury on Monday.

"I'm very happy, excited and looking forward to training with the team and to the first game," Petric told the London club's website (www.whufc.com).

"I know (the Premier League) and I'm happy to be back in the Premier League, because it's a fantastic league and I'm really looking forward to being part of this team and this Club," added the former Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg player. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)