LONDON, April 30 New Zealand international defender Winston Reid has signed a new contract keeping him at West Ham United until the end of the 2014-15 season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

"I've really enjoyed being here," he told the Hammers' website (www.whufc.com). "It's a good club and we've done really well over the last couple of years. Now, I'm looking forward to the next two years."

Reid, 24, joined West Ham in August 2010 from Danish club FC Midtjylland after playing for his country in that year's World Cup finals in South Africa.

He has played in all but two of the club's league games so far this season and captained New Zealand in a World Cup qualifier last month. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)