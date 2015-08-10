Aug 10 West Ham striker Mauro Zarate, who scored a 25-yard goal as his side shocked Arsenal 2-0 on Saturday, praised his team's efforts, saying it had been their hard work which saw them over the line.

The Hammers last won at the Emirates Stadium, the home of the Gunners, a little over eight years ago in April 2007.

And Argentine Zarate felt that his hard work had helped his team more than the goal he scored in the 57th minute.

"It was a really hard match but we took three points, so we are so happy." Zarate told the club website.

"I think my work was more important than my goal. We worked so hard, we ran and we kept the ball when we had to and we scored, and if you don't score you don't win the match. They played very well, but we worked so much.

"It was not easy. We played behind (Diafra)Sakho with Dimitri (Payet) and we tried to keep the ball and to shoot when we had the chance. We worked with their players, running back with them, but it was not easy." he added.

The 28-year-old also combined promisingly with new signing Payet. The pair outclassed a formidable Arsenal midfield boasting the likes of Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey.

Zarate praised Payet's ability to take the pressure off his team saying "I think he did a fantastic match.

"He kept the ball and he dribbled many times, but it was good for the team to take a break.

"He is an important player and we have to help him and work all together. If we work, we can make results like this." he added.

West Ham next host Leicester City on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth V in Bengaluru)