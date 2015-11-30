Nov 30 Diafra Sakho's latest injury setback is a big blow for West Ham United, manager Slaven Bilic said, after the striker suffered a muscle strain in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The 25-year-old, who won the free kick which led to Mauro Zarate's first-half opener, was forced off in the 74th minute.

Sakho, who has scored three goals in 12 league appearances this season, returned to first-team action in the 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 22 after more than a month out with a thigh injury.

He joins Dimitri Payet on the treatment table and Bilic said it was too early to determine how long the Senegal international would be sidelined.

"We still have to wait and the specialist will see him to give an opinion. It looks like a muscle injury and the first news is not the best. It is a big blow," Bilic told reporters.

"You can see injuries in every club and to be fair the number who are missing is not a lot, but the ones missing are key players who play in the same position. It is very hard to replace them."

The Hammers, who are eighth in the table, will look to end a run of four games without a win when they take on third-placed Manchester United in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Justin Palmer)