LONDON Aug 21 Injury-hit West Ham United beat Bournemouth 1-0 to record their first Premier League victory at their new London Stadium thanks to a late header from Michail Antonio on Sunday.

The hosts struggled to produce a performance worthy of a venue that hosted the 2012 Olympic Games and had to wait until the 85th minute for a breakthrough when Antonio rose at the far post to head home a beautifully flighted cross from Gokhan Tore.

Slaven Bilic's side, missing forwards Andre Ayew, Andy Carroll and Dimitri Payet, lacked ideas until Bournemouth's Harry Arter was sent off in the 78th for a second bookable offence after bringing down Cheikhou Kouyate.

That dismissal opened up the visitors whose resistance was finally broken with their first point of the season in sight. The home victory might have been more convincing but substitute Jonathan Calleri shot wide after being sent free on goal.

