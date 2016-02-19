LONDON Feb 19 West Ham United striker Andy Carroll is "gutted" after he suffered a fresh injury setback in their 2-2 draw with Norwich City last weekend that will keep him on the sidelines for two weeks, manager Slaven Bilic said on Friday.

Carroll returned in September following a seven-month absence after knee surgery, but then picked up a hamstring problem prior to his latest injury.

He has scored three goals this season, two of which were winners, in 15 league appearances.

"It is not a big one, it is just a couple of weeks. We are gutted and he is gutted... It turned out to be minor, but it is still an injury," Bilic said.

Bilic said he will field a strong side in Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Blackburn Rovers in order to deal with their threat from set-pieces. (Writing by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)