Soccer-Terry to leave Chelsea at end of season
LONDON, April 17 Chelsea defender John Terry will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday.
LONDON Feb 19 West Ham United striker Andy Carroll is "gutted" after he suffered a fresh injury setback in their 2-2 draw with Norwich City last weekend that will keep him on the sidelines for two weeks, manager Slaven Bilic said on Friday.
Carroll returned in September following a seven-month absence after knee surgery, but then picked up a hamstring problem prior to his latest injury.
He has scored three goals this season, two of which were winners, in 15 league appearances.
"It is not a big one, it is just a couple of weeks. We are gutted and he is gutted... It turned out to be minor, but it is still an injury," Bilic said.
Bilic said he will field a strong side in Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Blackburn Rovers in order to deal with their threat from set-pieces. (Writing by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)
April 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Cup Semifinal matches on Monday Semifinal Saturday, April 22 (GMT) Hibernian(II) v Aberdeen (1115) Semifinal Sunday, April 23 (GMT) Celtic v Rangers (1100)