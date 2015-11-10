LONDON Nov 10 Chelsea and West Ham United have been fined 50,000 ($75,535) and 40,000 pounds respectively after both clubs admitted FA misconduct charges following their bad-tempered Premier League clash last month.

"The charge was for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Both clubs, who were also severely warned over their future conduct, were charged because of the reaction of their players following Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic's red card during West Ham's 2-1 league win on Oct. 24.

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands during the ill-tempered affair for confronting referee Jon Moss at halftime and refusing to leave the official's dressing room.

Mourinho was handed a one-match stadium ban which forced him to miss Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Stoke City.

($1 = 0.6619 pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)