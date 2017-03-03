BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 3 Facts and figures ahead of Monday's Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches) West Ham 2-1 Chelsea (League Cup, October, 2016) Chelsea 2-1 West Ham (Premier League, August, 2016) Chelsea 2-2 West Ham (Premier League, March, 2016) West Ham 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League, October, 2015) West Ham 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League, March, 2015) Chelsea 2-0 West Ham (Premier League, December, 2014) Chelsea 0-0 West Ham (Premier League, January, 2014) West Ham 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League, November, 2013) Chelsea 2-0 West Ham (Premier League, March, 2013)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
West Ham - W L W D D
Chelsea - W D W D W
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
5/1 West Ham to win 8/13 Chelsea to win 3/1 Match to end in a draw
First goalscorer:
10/3 Diego Costa; 9/2 Michy Batshuayi; 5/1 Eden Hazard; 11/2 Pedro; 6/1 Willian; 7/1 Cesc Fabregas; 15/2 Andy Carroll; 8/1 Ruben Loftus-Cheek; 9/1 Ashley Fletcher; 10/1 Robert Snodgrass; 11/1 Andre Ayew; 11/1 Jonathan Calleri; 11/1 Manuel Lanzini;
Correct scores: West Ham Win: 14/1 1-0; 28/1 2-0; 16/1 2-1; 66/1 3-0; 50/1 3-1; 50/1 3-2
Chelsea Win: 6/1 1-0; 7/1 2-0; 7/1 2-1; 11/1 3-0; 12/1 3-1; 25/1 3-2
Draw: 11/1 0-0; 7/1 1-1; 18/1 2-2; 66/1 3-3
Also:
12/1 Snodgrass to score and West Ham to win 9/4 Hazard to score and Chelsea to win (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)