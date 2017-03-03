March 3 Facts and figures ahead of Monday's Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London Stadium.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches) West Ham 2-1 Chelsea (League Cup, October, 2016) Chelsea 2-1 West Ham (Premier League, August, 2016) Chelsea 2-2 West Ham (Premier League, March, 2016) West Ham 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League, October, 2015) West Ham 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League, March, 2015) Chelsea 2-0 West Ham (Premier League, December, 2014) Chelsea 0-0 West Ham (Premier League, January, 2014) West Ham 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League, November, 2013) Chelsea 2-0 West Ham (Premier League, March, 2013)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

West Ham - W L W D D

Chelsea - W D W D W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

5/1 West Ham to win 8/13 Chelsea to win 3/1 Match to end in a draw

First goalscorer:

10/3 Diego Costa; 9/2 Michy Batshuayi; 5/1 Eden Hazard; 11/2 Pedro; 6/1 Willian; 7/1 Cesc Fabregas; 15/2 Andy Carroll; 8/1 Ruben Loftus-Cheek; 9/1 Ashley Fletcher; 10/1 Robert Snodgrass; 11/1 Andre Ayew; 11/1 Jonathan Calleri; 11/1 Manuel Lanzini;

Correct scores: West Ham Win: 14/1 1-0; 28/1 2-0; 16/1 2-1; 66/1 3-0; 50/1 3-1; 50/1 3-2

Chelsea Win: 6/1 1-0; 7/1 2-0; 7/1 2-1; 11/1 3-0; 12/1 3-1; 25/1 3-2

Draw: 11/1 0-0; 7/1 1-1; 18/1 2-2; 66/1 3-3

Also:

12/1 Snodgrass to score and West Ham to win 9/4 Hazard to score and Chelsea to win (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)