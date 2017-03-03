LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.

Division One - December 1966

Chelsea 5 West Ham 5

Peter Brabrook and Martin Peters had the Hammers 2-0 up by the half-hour, before Tommy Baldwin, Tony Hateley and Charlie Cooke netted to swing the match in the favour of home side.

But West Ham scored three times in six minutes early in the second period as John Sissons bagged two and John 'Budgie' Byrne the other for a 5-3 lead.

A brace in the final 10 minutes from Bobby Tambling though sealed a point for Chelsea.

- -

Division One - October 1986

West Ham 5 Chelsea 3

The only time West Ham have scored five against Chelsea at home and it was two of their all-time greats who provided the spur as Frank McAvennie and Tony Cottee found the back of they net.

Chelsea led 3-2 just past the hour mark, but a brace from 21-year-old Cottee won the day.

- -

FA Cup fourth round replay - February 2002 West Ham 2 Chelsea 3

The sides had played to a 1-1 draw in the first FA Cup fourth round tie, and West Ham led in the replay through Jermain Defoe, only for Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink to equalise.

Defoe score again just after the break, but Mikael Forssell brought the visitors level and John Terry scored a winner in the third minute of injury time.

Chelsea lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the final that year.

- -

Premier League - September 2002

Chelsea 2 West Ham 3

The last time that West Ham won at Stamford Bridge and it was all about the genius of Italian forward Paulo Di Canio.

Hasselbaink and Defoe had netted to leave the score 1-1, before Di Canio’s stunning volley from 30-yards had the visitors in front.

Gianfranco Zola appeared to have rescued a point for Chelsea, but Di Canio scored his second six minutes from time.

- -

Premier League - April 2006

Chelsea 4 West Ham 1

A game that went a long way to winning Chelsea their first league title under Jose Mourinho.

West Ham were a goal to the good through James Collins and also had a numerical advantage after Maniche was sent-off on 17 minutes for the home side.

But Chelsea rallied and goals from Didier Drogba, Hernan Crespo, John Terry and William Gallas kept them seven points ahead of Manchester United. (Reporting By Nick Said; editing by Richard Lough)