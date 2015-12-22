Dec 22 West Ham United's attack has suffered due to injuries to their strikers but the club are confident they will end their winless streak soon, defender James Collins has said.

The Hammers have gone off the boil having failed to win their last seven league games which has seen them slide down the table to eighth place after 17 games.

With Dimitri Payet, Manuel Lanzini, Victor Moses, Diafra Sahko and Andy Carroll all on the sidelines, West Ham have clearly missed the cutting edge in attack, having found the back of the net only three times during their winless run.

"We're defending well -- but a bit too desperate at times! Last-ditch tackles and chucking yourself in front of things, it looks good, but we don't really want to be defending that hard," Collins told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"We'd rather be a bit more solid and a bit more organised. We certainly need to be scoring more goals. I don't want to make excuses, but our flair players, our goalscorers, we are missing them.

"It's one of them things. You get injuries. Before, we were flying. Dimi was flying. Lanzini was flying. (Diafra) Sakho's out as well. So it has derailed us a bit.

"We've got a massive squad, full of international players that have come in and performed. So it's not doom and gloom by any stretch of the imagination.

"But we are picking points up, we're still confident and we've got a busy Christmas period with games we feel we can win."

West Ham played out a goalless draw with Swansea City last weekend and the former Cardiff City man Collins has backed the Welsh club, who are currently third-from-bottom in the league, to avoid relegation.

"It's massively surprised me to see them in the bottom three - they didn't play like a bottom three side against us.

"They've not had too much luck and been unfortunate a few times but, for me, they're certainly not a bottom three side and they won't be there at the end of the season that's for sure."

The Hammers travel to take on bottom side Aston Villa in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)