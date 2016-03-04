March 4 Defender James Collins will miss West Ham United's next three games with a hamstring injury, manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed.

The Wales international will sit out Premier League trips at Everton and Chelsea, and the Hammers' FA Cup quarter-final clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford this month.

"It's his hamstring and it's not a couple of days. The first information is that we should be happy if he only misses three games," Bilic told British media.

Collins, who has made 16 league starts so far, joins Winston Reid, James Tomkins, Joey O'Brien, Carl Jenkinson and Sam Byram on the West Ham injured list. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)