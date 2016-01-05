Jan 5 Aaron Cresswell remembers how West Ham United collapsed in the second half of Premier League season last year but the defender rules out a repeat of the nightmare under manager Slaven Bilic.

Currently sixth in the Premier League table with 32 points after 20 games, Bilic's men are well placed to contend for the European spots in the league, being just a point behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

At this stage last season under Sam Allardyce, the Hammers were in seventh place with the same points, but went on to lose nine of their last 18 games to eventually finish 12th.

"The gaffer has not sat us down and said this is the targets he wants us to achieve this season. We are just taking it game by game and seeing how many points we can pick up every week," Cresswell told the club website (www.whufc.com).

"We were at this stage last season and then only won four games in the second half of the season.

"But we have got a totally different set-up now. We have a new manager and coaching staff and have new players."

Consecutive home wins over Southampton and Liverpool have helped push the Hammers back up the table after an eight-game winless run and they also welcomed Dimitri Payet and Andy Carroll back from injury.

West Ham host second tier side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, followed by league trips to Bournemouth and Newcastle United.