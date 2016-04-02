West Ham United 2 Crystal Palace 2

April 2 Substitute Dwight Gayle scored his first Premier League goal of the season to earn struggling Crystal Palace a 2-2 draw at 10-man West Ham United in an entertaining London derby on Saturday.

Gayle, who earned Palace the numerical advantage after Cheikhou Kouyate was sent off for a reckless challenge on the striker midway through the second half, stroked the ball home after a catalogue of errors by West Ham's defence in the 75th minute.

West Ham came from behind in a rip-roaring first half at Upton Park after a clinical Manuel Lanzini strike and Dimitri Payet's superb free kick cancelled out Damien Delaney's early header for the visitors.

The result was a setback for West Ham's hopes of a top-four finish as it left them in fifth place, three points behind Manchester City. Palace who are still winless in the Premier League in 2016, stayed 16th, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)