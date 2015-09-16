Sept 16 Finding the net against Manchester City, who are yet to concede a goal in the Premier league this season, would be a major feat for West Ham United on Saturday, the club's captain Mark Noble has said.

West Ham find themselves fifth in the table, having picked up nine points from their first five games with three wins and two losses. City are on 15 points, having won all their games.

West Ham, though, have been impressive on the road this season with wins against both Arsenal and Liverpool, and are backing themselves to pick up points when they travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"City are by the far the best team and they have not conceded a goal yet. That would be a major feat if we could score," the 28-year-old Noble told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"Everyone knows how good they are and their players seem to be back on it.

"We have also got a good team and when you look at our first three away games, to already have six points is exciting."

West Ham defender Carl Jenkinson sees no reason why they cannot upset City.

"It is all about consistency in this league and trying to get a run of results together, that has to be the aim," said Jenkinson, who is on loan from Arsenal.

"Of course they are flying at the moment, but we've got some good results against the big teams this season so we've got to be encouraged by that.

"People aren't expected to go to City and win these days and it's not that easy, but we'll go there confident and play with no fear." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)