(Corrects statistic in para 3)

By Jamie McGeever

LONDON Jan 23 Manchester City need a fully-fit Sergio Aguero firing on all cylinders to maintain their Premier League title push, said manager Manuel Pellegrini after the striker scored twice in Saturday's 2-2 draw at West Ham United.

The Argentina marksman delivered an inspirational show at Upton Park, producing tireless effort, sublime skill, and composure in front of goal.

Second-placed City have won only once away from home in the league since September and looked set for another defeat on the road when they trailed 2-1 to West Ham, who are sixth in the table, with nine minutes to go.

Aguero then popped up with another classy finish, his second goal of the game after converting a first-half penalty, to earn a share of the spoils.

He netted 32 times in all competitions for City last season and, despite injuries limiting his appearances, he has still scored 15 goals in 22 matches this term.

Pellegrini denied City were "just Sergio Aguero" but agreed he was critical to the team.

"When he comes back from injury he always needs two or three games to return to his best performance," the Chilean coach told reporters.

"The last two games he has played very well and I hope he continues this way to the end of the season because he is a top player.

"We are fighting for the title, we are involved in all the competitions with a lot of injuries so it's very important to have him 100 percent fit."

Enner Valencia also grabbed two goals and West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said he was disappointed not to have won the game.

Bilic added that he was proud of his side's "fantastic" display against the team he believes is the most dangerous in the league.

"They are an offensive side like Barcelona," he said. "Every time they have the ball they are dangerous.

"So far in the Premier League I have never seen a team that is so dangerous. For me it would be good if they won the league." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)