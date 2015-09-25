LONDON, Sept 25 Norwich City hope to build on a remarkable run under young Scottish manager Alex Neil when they travel to West Ham United on Saturday.

Since Neil, 34, joined the East Anglian club in January they have lost only one away match out of 16 - identical to the home record.

That form enabled them to win promotion in May to the Premier League, where they have settled well, cementing a mid-table place by drawing 1-1 at Liverpool last Sunday.

Reid said he was enjoying the tactical battle against more experienced managers at the higher level.

"You get posed a lot more questions in the Premier League," he told a news conference on Friday. "Tactically, it's more challenging than the Championship."

West Ham have been in even better form on the road, winning at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City to reach third place in the table despite two home defeats.

"We know what West Ham's strengths and weaknesses are," Reid said. "We'll line up accordingly and it should make for an entertaining game. Nobody hands you points in this league, you need to fight for everything."

With winger Matt Jarvis unable to play against West Ham, his parent club, Neil hinted that Swedish international Martin Olsson would come back into the team after a recent injury.

"Martin has come on quite a lot now," he said. "The minutes he had away with Sweden (in Euro 2016 qualifiers) recently was a little too much in our eyes but the good thing is he came through it unscathed."

Dieumerci Mbokani, a Congolese striker on loan from Dinamo Kiev, could also come into consideration after making his full debut in the League Cup win over West Bromwich Albion in midweek, Reid added.

"He showed he can compete in the Premier League. For his first game in England he gave a good account of himself.

"The biggest thing you question with foreign players is that physicality of the Premier League. He thrives on that side of the game." (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare Fallon)