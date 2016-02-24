Feb 24 West Ham United striker Andy Carroll and defender Winston Reid have recovered from injury in time for the Premier League clash at home to Sunderland on Saturday, said chairman David Gold.

Carroll suffered a groin problem in the 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Feb. 13, while Reid picked up a hamstring strain in West Ham's last-minute FA Cup win over Liverpool four days earlier.

"Andy Carroll and Winston Reid should both be available for the Sunderland game," Gold said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Ahead of Saturday's encounter with second-bottom Sunderland, Slaven Bilic's side sit seventh in the table, a point behind the European qualifying places with 12 games left. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)