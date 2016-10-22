INTERVIEW-Soccer-Willy takes one game at a time in City's Cup run
LONDON, Jan 28 Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero's status as the Premier League side's reserve goalkeeper.
WEST HAM UNITED 1-0 SUNDERLAND
LONDON, Oct 22 Defender Winston Reid fired the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time as West Ham beat bottom club Sunderland 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
Sunderland, who had picked up just two points from their first eight league games this season, were subjected to an onslaught for much of the game.
However, apart from an effort by Dimitri Payet in the 26th minute that struck the post, West Ham found it tough to hit the target.
The home side looked like they were in for another frustrating afternoon before Reid received the ball from Payet and rifled home the only goal.
West Ham are now in 15th place with 10 points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
