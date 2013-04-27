LONDON, April 28 Wigan Athletic defender Maynor Figueroa is set to miss the rest of the campaign, including the FA Cup final against Manchester City, after suffering a groin injury in Saturday's Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

"The bad news is that I think Maynor will be out for the rest of the season with a pulled groin muscle," Wigan manager Roberto Martinez told the club's website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk) following the thrilling 2-2 draw at the DW Stadium.

Honduras international Figueroa, who is on crutches, sustained the injury tackling Spurs forward Jermain Defoe in the first half and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

"We've had no luck whatsoever in that position this season; Ivan Ramis, Antolin Alcaraz, Ben Watson and Adrian Lopez have all suffered injuries at some point, and today Gary Caldwell had to miss out with a hip knock," added Martinez.

"But we have to accept it, that's the reality of football. We have to see this as an opportunity for someone else to come in and perform."

Wigan's Paraguay defender Alcaraz sustained a hamstring injury a week ago and is also doubtful for the club's first FA Cup final appearance on May 11 at Wembley.

Saturday's draw left Wigan stuck in the relegation zone two points behind Aston Villa as they fight for their top flight survival with four league games remaining.