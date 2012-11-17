LONDON Nov 17 Wigan Athletic midfielder Ben Watson suffered a broken leg in his side's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

"It is a broken leg and we will see the extent of the break and what treatment he needs," Wigan manager Roberto Martinez told reporters after the former England Under-21 international challenged for a high ball with Raheem Sterling.

"Both were looking at the ball - it's a real accident. It's a nasty collision.

"The injury affected us too much. We are really going to miss him," added the Spaniard, whose perennial strugglers are 15th, two points above the drop zone. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)