LONDON May 28 Roberto Martinez has asked to leave Wigan Athletic having guided the club to FA Cup glory days before being relegated from the Premier League, owner Dave Whelan said on Tuesday.

"He wanted permission to move so I've given that. He has 12 months left on his contract, so whoever comes in for him must pay the remainder of his contract," Whelan told the BBC.

Media reports have linked Martinez with Everton, who have lost manager David Moyes to Manchester United. Stoke City are another top flight club without a coach after Tony Pulis parted company.

